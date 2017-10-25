Community rallies around cancer victim

LEDYARD — An emotional Donna Christ couldn’t find enough good words to say about how the community rallied around her husband’s battle with cancer to take care of their soybean harvest last week.

“It was awesome. It has been a little tough in our lives, but these people really have been amazing,” she said in a phone interview on Saturday. “It is a little overwhelming and pretty humbling for sure. It is just a burden lifted from us to know that it is done.”

Loren Eichenberger, with the help of others, gathered a group together on Wednesday, Oct. 18, to take care of 90 acres of Dave Christ’s soybean field. They also handled another 75 acres for his brother and plan on harvesting the corn crop later.

