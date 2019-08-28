Home / Home

Community invited to meet everyday heroes

Wed, 08/28/2019 - 1:59pm admin1
First Algona Public Safety night out
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

The first Public Safety Night Out is Thursday, Sept. 12, near the intersection of Dodge and Nebraska streets.

It will be an interactive event that features officials from law enforcement, EMS, the fire department and emergency management. In addition, there is a free meal. First Lutheran Church members will serve the meal, while First Presbyterian Church members will provide free bottled water, and Grace Church members will provide free watermelon.

Read more in the Everyday Heroes section of the Aug. 29 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here