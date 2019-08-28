Community invited to meet everyday heroes

The first Public Safety Night Out is Thursday, Sept. 12, near the intersection of Dodge and Nebraska streets.

It will be an interactive event that features officials from law enforcement, EMS, the fire department and emergency management. In addition, there is a free meal. First Lutheran Church members will serve the meal, while First Presbyterian Church members will provide free bottled water, and Grace Church members will provide free watermelon.

Read more in the Everyday Heroes section of the Aug. 29 Advance.