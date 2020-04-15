Community Health on the front line

A community preparedness exercise for community health was held just as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic essentially halted what had been happening in Kossuth County communities.

“We did organize a tabletop exercise with community partners right after COVID was seen in Iowa and really got our community involved in what this would potentially look like on all levels – school, business, long term care, assisted living, law, EMS, EMA and hospital,” said Lynzie Nilles, director of Community Health and Hospice in Kossuth County. “We have been working through things collaboratively to see what is working and what isn’t working. This is most people’s first time in handling this kind of emergency, so we are all learning together.”

Community Health, along with others, has been at the forefront of the pandemic.

Read the complete story in the April 16 Kossuth County Advance.