Community comes together for couple's last wish

Led by the efforts of a Kossuth Regional Health Center nurse, the community of Algona came together last week to help a man realize his final wish – to marry his sweetheart of more than 30 years.

Gregory Block of Livermore came to KRHC by ambulance and was admitted to the hospital. He was managing a terminal illness, and although he was engaged to his longtime girlfriend, they had not yet gotten married. Valentine's Day marked the anniversary of their first date 31 years ago. He shared with KRHC nurse Kelly Rowlet that not getting married was a regret that troubled him.

