Community center packed for steak fry

WESLEY — Seating was set up for 200 or more people at the annual Wesley Steak Fry on Saturday evening in the Wesley Community Center. An hour into the Wesley Fire Department fundraiser, the seats were filled and people were waiting in line to have either a steak or hamburger.

“I think this is a great event,” said Stanley and Pam Klein, who drove from LuVerne to have a steak meal. “People come from other areas to help support our community fire departments.”

Wesley Fire Chief Terry Studer, who stepped out from behind the serving lines for a few moments, said the crowd was “tremendous.” The money gained from the fundraiser helps the Wesley Fire Department update its gear.

