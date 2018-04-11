Home / Home

Coming back as a pastor after all

Wed, 04/11/2018 - 10:52am admin1
By: 
Alan VanOrmer

ALGONA — The new minister of the First Lutheran Church in Algona had not planned on taking another call after more than 17 years at a church in Fort Dodge.

“There was something about this place that felt very special,” the Rev. David Grindberg said. “The congregation; there is a spirit here that I felt like it didn’t matter what I thought I was going to do, this is where I needed to be. Every minute I have spent here has confirmed that.”

While he has only been the pastor for several weeks, Grindberg is not a stranger to Algona. He has a daughter, Kjerstin, who is a sixth grade language arts teacher and a son, Dr. Christian Grindberg, who works at Kossuth Regional Health Center.

 

For more on this story, please see the April 12th issue of the Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here