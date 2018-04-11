Coming back as a pastor after all

ALGONA — The new minister of the First Lutheran Church in Algona had not planned on taking another call after more than 17 years at a church in Fort Dodge.

“There was something about this place that felt very special,” the Rev. David Grindberg said. “The congregation; there is a spirit here that I felt like it didn’t matter what I thought I was going to do, this is where I needed to be. Every minute I have spent here has confirmed that.”

While he has only been the pastor for several weeks, Grindberg is not a stranger to Algona. He has a daughter, Kjerstin, who is a sixth grade language arts teacher and a son, Dr. Christian Grindberg, who works at Kossuth Regional Health Center.

