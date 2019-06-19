Collections start for Project Hope June 24

The Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation's interns are giving hope to local youth, teens and adults in need by collecting personal care items.

Project Hope runs June 24 to July 6. Collected items will be bagged and distributed to locations in the area. Items suggested for donation are combs, brushes, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, bars of soap, body wash and razors. Travel-sized items are suggested.

Get more details in the June 20 Kossuth County Advance.