CO2 pipeline plan in works

ALGONA—There are no underground carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines running under Kossuth County, but that might change in the coming months.

Tiffany Kruizenga, representing the engineering firm ISG, told the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, that two companies are hoping to install pipelines to carry CO2 from Midwest ethanol plants and carry it to sequestration wells in either Illinois or North Dakota, depending upon the line.

Learn more about this project and the role the county's inspector would play in the Aug. 12 Advance.