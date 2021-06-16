Close call for Burt Man in storm

BURT—Howard Lavrenz of Burt escaped serious injury by only a few feet in last Friday’s wind storm. Lavrenz was riding around on his golf cart when the wind started to pick up. He headed for the garage thinking it might rain and hail. Once the golf cart was safely put away he started walking to the house. Before he could reach the door he heard a big crack, turned his head and watched a tree fall over in what he said seemed like slow motion.

