Home / Home

Clock ticks on EMS budget

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 4:14pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Many left the latest Kossuth County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) board meeting feeling that maybe issues were finally being addressed.

Although the board realizes work still needs to be done, it has focused on hiring an administrator, figuring out how Kossuth Regional Health Center, the city of Algona and Kossuth County can provide funding and meet staffing needs.

Read all about it in the Jan. 30 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here