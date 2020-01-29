Clock ticks on EMS budget

Many left the latest Kossuth County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) board meeting feeling that maybe issues were finally being addressed.

Although the board realizes work still needs to be done, it has focused on hiring an administrator, figuring out how Kossuth Regional Health Center, the city of Algona and Kossuth County can provide funding and meet staffing needs.

