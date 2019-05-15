Click it or ticket campaign begins May 20
Wed, 05/15/2019
The governor's Traffic Safety Bureau reminds motorists that from May 19 through June 1, Iowa law enforcement agencies will participate in the national Click it or Ticket campaign.
In an attempt to save lives and reduce serious injury crashes, local, county and state enforcement officers will be out i force making sure everyone is buckled up prior, during and after the Memorial Day weekend.
