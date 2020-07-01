Class of 2020 has its sendoff

Whittemore's Josiah Laddusaw and Garrett Schmidt ham it up before graduation. Photo by Mindi Spear.

ALGONA—The 2020 graduation for Algona High School turned out to be as close to a traditional graduation as possible. “It’s great that we’re able to do it. The class of 2020 is one that will be remembered forever with COVID,” said Joe Carter, Algona Community School District superintendent. “It was special to be able to provide a ceremony for them. They deserved that. They needed that.”

There were 100 students who received their diplomas at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center on Sunday, June 28. The ceremony lasted approximately 45 minutes.

More about graduation in the July 2 Advance.