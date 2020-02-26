City tax changes small

When the Algona City Council takes one final look before adoption of the 2020-21 city budget, it will review a plan with more than $1.3 million allocated for the Algona Public Library renovation project and almost $1 million dedicated to the start of a major Main Street renovation project.

"Otherwise, the upcoming budget is similar to past budgets, other than capital projects," said Curt Wiseman, Algona city administrator.

Get the facts in the Feb. 27 Advance.