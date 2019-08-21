Home / Home

City has deal for parcels for runway work

Wed, 08/21/2019 - 3:08pm admin1
Alan Van Ormer

An agreement has been reached with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the city of Algona to provide grant funding for purchasing two pieces of property.

The two parcels would be used for the reconstruction and displacement of Runway 13/31 at the Algona Municipal Airport. The FAA is paying for 90 percent of the costs to purchase the two pieces of property.

