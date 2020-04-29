City employee policies updated

Certain personnel policy requirements are being suspended for employees in the city of Algona because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Algona City Council adopted a resolution that allows for temporary suspension of certain personnel policy requirements. The resolution clarifies how work hours, work locations and wages are handled during the pandemic. The hours related to COVID-19 paid by the city for employee compensation are being recorded for potential future reimbursement from the federal government.

