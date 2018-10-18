Home / Home

City Council meets for the first time in new city hall council chambers

Thu, 10/18/2018 - 9:17am admin1
By: 
Nathan Moore

Among a still present scent of a similar “new car smell” and sense of renewed energy in the room, city officials met for the first time in the their chambers at the new city hall building in Algona.

The council “broke in” the chambers and their seats as they took their familiar roll call.

“It is 4:30 on October 15 of 2018 and this is a part of history in Algona, as we are in the brand new city hall,” said Kueck as he call the regular Algona City Council meeting with a following role and a 12 itemed agenda.

For more on this story, please see the Oct 18th issue of the Kossuth County Advance

