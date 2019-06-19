Home / Home

City council approves study, purchases land

Wed, 06/19/2019 - 2:39pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

The Algona City Council held an open work session Monday, June 17, preceding the regular council meeting.

During the work session, Kevin Graves, engineer for WHKS & Co., and Mike Bearden, executive vice president and aviation group manager for Clapsaddle-Garber Associates, presented. Graves was tasked with a nutrient reduction study, while Bearden informed the council about land acquisition near the Algona Municipal Airport.

Read the whole story in the June 20 Advance.

