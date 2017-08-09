City cleaning up properties around the community

ALGONA — The recent acquisition of a residential building on 820 S. Moore St. by Mark and Melinda Erpelding will possibly get rid of one eyesore in the city limits. However, there are still as many as 28 other properties around the community that the Algona City Council is working to clean up.

“There has been an emphasis placed on cleaning up the properties over the last year and a half,” said Ron Covert, Algona City Public Works Director. “One of the biggest hamstrings is spending taxpayers money to do this on somebody’s property that they probably should be taking care of. It is not ideal.”

At the July 17 Algona City Council meeting, the council members approved a resolution allowing the Erpeldings to purchase the property for $4,000. After the asbestos is removed, at a cost to the city, the Erpeldings will have until Sept. 15 to remove the building.

