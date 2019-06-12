City begins filling potholes

It's up to Ron Covert, Algona public works director, and Kurt Nielson, Algona street superintendent, to fill the potholes and repair the streets of Algona.

The city began filling potholes last Monday and Tuesday, going through 55 tons of asphalt. Although, as of last week, that was all they were able to do as the city was unable to purchase more asphalt.

Get all the details in the June 13 Kossuth County Advance.