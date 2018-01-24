City airport expansion plans continuing

ALGONA — There are still several steps that need to be completed before the Algona Municipal Airport can finish its expansion. One of those steps took place during the Jan. 8 Algona City Council meeting, when a public hearing was held to discuss the details of the project and answer questions.

For several years the Algona Airport has been in violation of FAA approach procedures. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires a 15-foot clearance over U.S. Highway 18. The current clearance is only seven feet.

