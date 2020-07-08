City adopts ordinance to be consistent with state, federal law, council member resigns
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:14am admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
ALGONA—Restrictions on family home separation distances and references to elder homes were removed from the city of Algona’s ordinances after the Algona City Council adopted the ordinance at its Monday, June 6, meeting. Additionally, the council acted on an appeal of a ruling regarding trees on a property and a council member resigned. See all of the details in the July 9 edition of the Kossuth County Advance.