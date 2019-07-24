Home / Home

Citizens air Kossuth wind farm concerns

Wed, 07/24/2019 - 4:54pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting room was nearly full this week as community members aired their complaints about wind farms being installed near their homes.

Jay Morey and Jonathan Chambers, among others, voiced their concerns. There were complaints about how it will affect homelife for those that live near the wind farms, along with zoning complaints.

Get all the details in the July 25 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here