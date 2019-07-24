Citizens air Kossuth wind farm concerns
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 4:54pm admin1
By:
Robert M. Roberson
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting room was nearly full this week as community members aired their complaints about wind farms being installed near their homes.
Jay Morey and Jonathan Chambers, among others, voiced their concerns. There were complaints about how it will affect homelife for those that live near the wind farms, along with zoning complaints.
