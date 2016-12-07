Christmas through several room’s view

ALGONA — Each year the tour of a Christmas house on the corner of McGregor and Finn streets provides those leaving a taste for the Christmas season.

“I’m amazed at what people say,” said Henry Ricke. “It reminds them of fond memories. There are a lot of people saying, ‘I am going to go home and get started.’ They get more into the spirit, the whole fascination of Christmas.”

The 26th annual Christmas House Tour at the Rickes will be held Dec. 10-12. Times include Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 12, 2-8 p.m. All proceeds from the freewill donations will go toward the hurricane relief program for Haiti.

For more on this story, please see the Dec. 8 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.