Chocolate Season relocating out of Algona

The Chocolate Season has announced plans to relocate out of Algona at the end of May. Brad and Erika Jensen, owners of TCS, have been quietly working with several parties, including personal friends Brad and Angie Barber of Cabin Coffee, Algona Chamber of Commerce, and Kossuth County Economic Development, to aid in the transition of ownership of 16 E. State St. The Jensens are enthusiastic at the response from like-minded entrepreneurs, who share the vision of keeping a coffee shop/cafe at the heart of Algona’s State St for the benefit of the TCS staff as well as their current customers. Steps are underway to secure a replacement, but the opportunity to contribute to Algona’s thriving community is still available. All inquiries about business or real estate opportunities at this location should be forwarded to Brad or Erika Jensen at:

or to