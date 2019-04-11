Chocolate Season to close its doors

The Chocolate Season (TCS) will close its doors in Algona on Sunday, May 26. Brad and Erika Jensen relocated TCS to Algona, Erika’s hometown, early in 2010 to be closer to family, as well as to provide the community an opportunity to experience artisan chocolates. Due to family illness and other family circumstances, the Jensens found the need to uproot to be closer to both sides of their families. They are grateful for the support Algona and surrounding communities have provided not only for their business, but for their family as well.

Correction

A story in the April 11, 2019, Kossuth County Advance incorrectly states that a particular business is coming to Algona and will take the location of The Chocolate Season, which is closing its doors in late May. Owners of The Chocolate Season, Bradley and Erika Jensen, have been working with Cabin Coffee's owners, and others, to find a replacement business. The Advance apologizes for this error.