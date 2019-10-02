Chief Pals receives Congeniality Award

ALGONA – Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals received a Congeniality Award from the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Friday during a chamber coffee event at the Good Samaritan Society.

Pals received the award for, “going above and beyond in his job, by choosing to serve as a police officer keeping the citizens of Algona safe,” Chamber Ambassador Jenni Weaver said.

Pals gave a speech after learning he won the award.

For more on this article, please read the Oct. 3 issue of Kossuth County Advance.