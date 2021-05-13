Home / Home

Chief Pals plans for his final shift

Thu, 05/13/2021 - 7:39am admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—Police Chief Kendall Pals expressed a realistic approach to his decision to retire as Algona’s police chief on June 30.

“They just need somebody younger with more energy because my blueprint on how I want to do things is very energetic, and it’s hard when you are older to maintain that level, and I want them to maintain that level,” the 61-year-old said. He added, “And, I’d like to have some new experiences.”

 

Read the full story in the May 13 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here