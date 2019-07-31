Check it out

Home / Home

Wed, 07/31/2019 - 12:52pm admin1
Librairies continues book giveaway at fair
Brad Hicks

Volunteers began carrying boxes of books, folding tables and display racks into the open class building at the Kossuth County Fairgrounds late Sunday afternoon. Within a couple of minutes, they cracked open the boxes and a nearly four-decades-long tradition started to come to life.

Kossuth County's 12 public libraries often work hand in hand. The staff members collaborate, and the libraries rely upon similar funding sources to keep their operations running. And, for at least the 38th straight fair, the Kossuth County Library Association has come together to hold what is probably one of the county's largest giveaways.

