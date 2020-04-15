Chats provide public critical COVID-19 info

Community and county leaders conducted video chats last week on different aspects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Kossuth County Board of Health and Kossuth County Emergency Management sponsored the videos that were videotaped at the county election building and broadcast at 7 p.m. on public access channels on AMU Dynamic TV Channel 918, AMU traditional cable Channel 4, Mediacom Channel 3, and on Facebook.

Dr. Rachel Venteicher, family physician at Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) and medical director for the board of health, reiterated that the COVID-19 is a respiratory illness with the major symptoms being fever, cough and shortness of breath.

