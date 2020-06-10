Home / Home

Changes impact primary turnout

Wed, 06/10/2020 - 10:07am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Deb Mueller helps Sondra Schaefer at the voting machine.

Changes that were made in the June primary election had an impact on Kossuth County voters, according to Amber Garman, auditor and elections supervisor.

“We did have a great turnout, in fact better than I remember ever having for a primary election. I believe that it was very helpful that I took a lead role in really encouraging absentee voting. Absentee voting has always been available. I just felt with the current pandemic of COVID-19, it was important to really push the information so that every voter that wanted the opportunity to vote would get that opportunity,” she said.

Get the rest of the story in the June 11 Kossuth County Advance.

