Changes impact primary turnout

Deb Mueller helps Sondra Schaefer at the voting machine.

Changes that were made in the June primary election had an impact on Kossuth County voters, according to Amber Garman, auditor and elections supervisor.

“We did have a great turnout, in fact better than I remember ever having for a primary election. I believe that it was very helpful that I took a lead role in really encouraging absentee voting. Absentee voting has always been available. I just felt with the current pandemic of COVID-19, it was important to really push the information so that every voter that wanted the opportunity to vote would get that opportunity,” she said.