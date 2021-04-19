Changes coming for COVID-19 vaccine clinics: New location, online sign-up coming soon

ALGONA—Changes are underway for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Kossuth County. Beginning in May, vaccine will be offered in a new location and online registration will soon be available for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

For this week, individuals interested in receiving the vaccine may call the Kossuth County Call Center at 515-395-9111 on Thursday, April 22 between 10 a.m. and noon to make a vaccine appointment for Wednesday, April 28. This clinic will be the final one held at the Harley Davidson building on Highway 18.

In May vaccine clinics will move to the Kossuth County Fairgrounds, with plans for a drive-through vaccine station. This will likely be a short-term solution for delivering COVID-19 vaccine, as plans are being discussed to eventually hold vaccine clinics onsite at Kossuth Regional Health Center.

As the number of vaccinated people continues to grow, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Kossuth County is beginning to decrease. Kossuth County Public Health declined its allocation of Moderna doses for this week, as there is plenty of vaccine currently on hand.

"Like many of the rural areas surrounding us, Kossuth County is starting to a hit a saturation point. We have been delivering vaccine for the past four months, and at this point most individuals who are interested and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten it done," Nilles said.

In Kossuth County (population 14,978 according to the United States census) 30 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, and an additional 8 percent of residents have received the first of two doses. According to Iowa's COVID-19 website (https://coronavirus.iowa.gov) in Kossuth:

· 4,135 residents have received two doses

· 1,239 residents have received the first of two doses

· 400 residents have received one dose of the single dose vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine is believed to last for approximately three months, and a follow-up booster shot is being developed. At this time local public health officials do not have any information about when a booster vaccine would be available for distribution, but they do expect new guidelines to be released.

"New quarantine guidelines may be available soon for those who are three months past when they were fully immunized for COVID-19," said Nilles.

Individuals who have been vaccinated are encouraged to keep their vaccine cards in a safe place, especially for those who plan to travel outside of the United States.

For COVID-19 updates and vaccine information, please call the Kossuth County Public Health hotline at 515-295-4450 or visit www.krhc.com.