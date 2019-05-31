Home / Home

Chamber rolls out first carnival at the corners

Fri, 05/31/2019 - 8:06am admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

Those attending the Carnival at the Corners should expect plenty of entertainment.

"A lot of our events take place in the downtown area," said Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vicki Mallory. "The thought was to get a few new businesses involved with partnering with the chamber on doing some type of fun event that would draw people into town and hopefully the businesses can attract them to their stores."

Get all the details in the May 31 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here