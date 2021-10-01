Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for the AHS Athletic Gateway

Chamber members congratulate the Algona schools on the new athletic gateway complex.

ALGONA—Algona Schools Superintendent Joe Carter cut the ribbon to signify the official opening of the Athletic Gateway at a Chamber coffee last Friday, Sept. 24.

“We had three objectives in mind when we created the Gateway. We wanted to create a common entrance for all of our athletic outdoor facilities, we wanted to be ADA compliant and handicap accessible and we wanted to update our outdoor restrooms."

See the full story in the Sept. 30 Advance.