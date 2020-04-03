Chairman says county has a solid budget

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Now that the Kossuth County budget has been approved, Jack Plathe, board of supervisors chair, is happy the board didn’t have to make any major increases and it appears the county has a solid budget.

“With the cost of everything going up, especially with health insurance that we took a fairly good hit on with some major medical things that happened to a handful of employees, overall each department did a good job of toeing the line and not having any major increases,” he said. “Overall, we didn’t have any major increases to anybody. I feel really good about that.”

The board of supervisors approved the 2020-21 budget, 5-0, after a public hearing Tuesday, March 24.

The board also approved the recommended compensation schedule for elected officials. The salary increases start on July 1.

