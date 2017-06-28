CFS Country Store benefits community

CORWITH — Innovative ideas and community support continues to keep Corwith Farm Service Country Store growing.

“We are very fortunate,” said Pete Wilhite, who along with his wife, Bonnie, run the store with two other employees. “Hawkeye (Pride Egg Farm) is just fantastic. They are good to us. They are very supportive. Everyone in the community has been very supportive.”

Bonnie added that without the country store, people would have to drive 15-20 minutes to get a gallon of milk or loaf of bread. “It was absolutely worth taking this over because everybody is supportive. We’re making it and doing just great.”

For more on this story, please see the June 29 issue of Kossuth County Advance.