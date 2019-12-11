Celtic Yuletide concert in Algona

The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce, partnering with the Haggard-Twogood Charitable Trust, is putting on a Celtic Yuletide performance at the Wilcox Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Vicki Mallory, chamber executive director, has partnered with the trust for three years for similar holiday events. Mallory considers it important to utilize the center and hopes to continue the event in future years. Mallory said she needs community support for the event to be a viable venture.

