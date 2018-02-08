Celebrating their Catholic Education

Last week was no ordinary school week for hundreds of students and faculty members at the Bishop Garrigan Schools as they were greeted with a week of merriment, interrupting the normal flow of classes in celebration of Catholic Schools Week.

Chants could be heard at Seton grade school as children prepared to take part in pie-ing either their principal, Kristie Hough or PE teacher, David Schnurr after they hit their goal of raising enough money to send 12-13 goats to Haiti. High school students chattered with the elderly in care facilities and students wore their pajamas to school, eating breakfast for lunch.

