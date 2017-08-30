Celebrating milestones at the Kossuth County Historical Museum

ALGONA — The Kossuth County Historical Society celebrated two major milestones on Friday, Aug. 25 with an Algona Area Chamber of Commerce coffee and open house.

This year marks the building’s 150th anniversary and the 50th year of the Kossuth County Historical Museum.

People filtered through the museum throughout the day, browsing artifacts and enjoying refreshments and birthday cake.

The milestone birthday holds a special significance this year as the society is on a mission to save the historic building from falling in due to a crumbling foundation.

Amy Frankl-Brandt, Historical Society president, said the rush to find funding is on in order to synchronize construction with the city street project.

For more on this story, please see the Aug. 31 issue of Kossuth County Advance.