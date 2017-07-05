Cattleman’s Association provide meals at ABATE

ALGONA — It is estimated that the Kossuth County Cattleman’s Association cooked more than 4,500 pieces of meat during the ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally last week.

“We enjoy it out here,” said Ben Kramer, President of the Kossuth County Cattleman’s Association. “We are able to promote our product.”

The booth is a fundraiser for the Kossuth County Cattleman’s Association. The ABATE of Iowa Freedom Rally is a fundraiser for the ABATE group.

“Our main focus is to stay helmet free for the state of Iowa,” said Steven A. Schilmoeller, ABATE state coordinator, who lives in LeMars.

The funds go to help with such programs as Share the Road and rider education.

Schilmoeller said rider education has been doing well over the years. The park now has its own range, a car parking area and in the future, the group plans on building a permanent classroom.

