Casey wins Democratic nod in District 1

Galen Casey won the Democratic nod in the District 1 Kossuth Board of Supervisors race during the June 5 primary.

Unofficially, Casey received 144 votes or 43.37 percent of the votes. Joleen Frideres finished with 111 or 33.43 percent, and Allen Kramer ended the night with 77 votes or 23.19 percent. Casey will now face Gary Ernst, a Republican who went unchallenged, to represent District 1 on the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors in the November election.

In District 3, Kathy Keller will face Donnie Loss, and in District 4, incumbent Don McGregor and Kyle Stecker will decide who represents that portion of Kossuth County.

See the June 14 issue for more results on Tuesday's primary election.