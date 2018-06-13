Casey receives Dist. 1 Democratic nod

LU VERNE — Galen Casey will be the Democratic nominee for the Kossuth County District 1 Board of Supervisors. Casey will face Republican Gary Ernst in the November election.

In the June 5 primary election, Casey received 144 votes, or 43.37 percent, while Joleen Frideres finished with 111 votes, or 33.43 percent of the votes, and Allen Kramer ended the night with 77, or 23.19 percent of the votes.

There were a total of 332 voters participating.

There were no other competitive races in Kossuth County.

For more on this story, please see the June 14 issue of Kossuth County Advance.