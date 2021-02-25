Cart-Racing for food pantry

ALGONA—There were 11 teams contributing to Kossuth County Farm Bureau’s annual shopping cart race fundraiser that was held at Hy-Vee on Tuesday, Feb. 16, with six teams actually competing in the race. Each team gives $250 for the chance to win the traveling trophy and bragging rights. This is the 21st year that Kossuth County Farm Bureau has hosted the event.

The event is in recognition of National Food Check-out week to celebrate American food producers. Each team receives a shopping cart full of groceries that have been made up by the staff at Hy-Vee prior to the race. The goal is to put the groceries away in the least amount of time. All proceeds go to the Algona Food Pantry.

See the full story and lots of photos in the Feb. 25 Advance.