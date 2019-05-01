Home / Home

Carnegie construction continues

Wed, 05/01/2019

A unique idea could bring the Carnegie Centre for the Arts additional funds to continue the construction of the facility on the corner of Dodge and Nebraska streets.

It involves a $50,000 grant given by the Des Moines Register. The newspaper's ownership is providing grants for art and culture groups with the caveat that applicants used social media to meet specific challenges. "It helped them understand if the charity was viable and had the support from the community," said Brian Buscher, who completed the grant.

Read all about it in the May 2 Kossuth County Advance.

