CARES Act turns loss into gain at KRHC

Prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kossuth Regional Health Center was on track to exceed its 2019 (fiscal year) performance. That has changed.

“April financials were actually about as expected, given the COVID pandemic and the requirement to discontinue all elective procedures,” said Dar Elbert, KRHC administrator, adding that the important thing is the hospital is open and is able to support the health care needs of the community. “KRHC has worked very hard to be a safe place for care, and we continue to practice the safety measures recommended to support our staff, patients and community.”

Get all the details in the June 4 Kossuth County Advance.