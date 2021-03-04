Candidates, staffing changes, bond sale date, KCEDC and more get Algona council's attention

Check the March 4 Advance for stories carrying the following information, and more:

ALGONA—Kossuth County Economic Development Corporation (KCEDC) representatives met with the Algona City Council Monday, March 1, and discussed the potential of the city rejoining the development organization.

ALGONA—For the fourth time in four years, the city of Algona is looking for a parks and recreation director.

ALGONA—Algona City Council members have a decision to make after the two candidates for an open at-large council seat made presentations at a workshop meeting Monday at City Hall.

ALGONA—City council members on Monday approved the dates to sell bonds for millions of dollars in street repairs and other infrastructure updates.

After public hearings, the council approved three sales of bonds totaling $9,565,000 for street reconstruction and street mill and overlay projects over three years, an airport hangar extension project and a new pumper truck for the fire department. The bonds are expected to be sold March 15 and the city expects to receive the bond receipts April 20.