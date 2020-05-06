Candidate Richards is tired of career politicians

Tired of hearing too long from politicians who say they will fix the nation’s problems, Bret Richards is challenging incumbent Rep. Steve King in the June 2 primary.

“I’m running because I’m tired of career politicians,” he said. “Like so many Iowans, when we sit down and talk about the issues, we can probably solve them in 20 minutes. We get frustrated when a politician takes 20 years to move the needle.”

