Can battery tech integrate into AMU system?

ALGONA — Collaboration with Electric Power Research Center (EPRC) will determine if Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) can integrate battery technology into its current system software for distributed solar or wind energy projects.

“Work has begun with EPRC on a battery technology pilot study project,” said John Bilsten, AMU general manager. “We are currently analyzing our system specific to our wind turbines to determine if we can integrate battery technology. If this integration is not feasible, the pilot project may not move forward.”

The main goal of the battery pilot project is to determine the value of battery storage technology for an electric utility with distributed generation.

Read more about AMU's pilot project in the March 26 Kossuth County Advance.