CALENDAR: Union Slough auto tour route open a week

UNION SLOUGH—Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge announced its auto tour route will be open from Saturday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 17, in celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week.

Visitors are welcome to drive the tour route from sunrise to sunset during those dates. The route begins at the refuge headquarters and takes visitors along a four and one-half mile drive of wetland, open water and prairie habitat. Along the tour route, a variety of wildlife including trumpeter swans, ducks, geese, river otters, bald eagles, great blue herons, shorebirds, sandhill cranes, songbirds, and white-tailed deer may be seen. The refuge pools have refilled following the drought and the reflooded vegetation is providing outstanding habitat for thousands migrating waterfowl. In addition, the refuge habitats have turned to their fall colors. Remember, wildlife is generally most active in early morning and in the evenings.

Although the Auto Tour Route is open, the Union Slough NWR Office itself is temporarily closed for safety of staff and visitors as a public health precaution. Union Slough NWR is located 6 miles east of Bancroft on County Road A-42. For further information, please call 515-928-2523.

For information on the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service visit midwest.fws.gov.

Calendar

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Blood drive in Algona, First United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Appointments required at 800-287-4903 or lifeservebloodcenter.org or text Lifeserve to 999-777.

BGHS sophomore field day at Wild Haven.

National Eagle Center program starting at 5:30 p.m, Water’s Edge Nature Center. The family-friendly event is free. A live eagle will be there and interesting facts will be presented. If you have questions, call 515-295-2138

Titonka Public Library Good Conversation Book Club, 6:30 p.m., at the library. Book is “I Will Send Rain,” by Rae Meadows.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Titonka Public Library Good Conversation Book Club, 10 a.m., at Buffalo Creek Activity Center. Book is “I Will Send Rain,” by Rae Meadows.

K/PACEDC Leadership Training, 1-3 p.m. at The Shores in Emmetsburg. Register with K/PACEDC.

Bishop Garrigan hosts Quiz Bowl; AHS competing as well.

Whittemore Plainview Cemetery Revisited - More Stories, 6:30 p.m., Whittemore American Legion.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Digital Design Challenge, 4 p.m., Algona Public Library, ages 11-18, learn and use coding skills.

Algona Public Library coloring and conversation, 10 a.m. Coloring pages provided, use the library’s markers or pencils or take your own.

Blood drive, Wesley Community Center, 2-6:30 p.m. Appointments required at 800-287-4903 or lifeservebloodcenter.org or text Lifeserve to 999-777.

Friday, Oct. 15

Algona Chamber ribbon cutting, Everything Zen, 9:30 a.m.

Birth-age 5 storytime for Algona Public Library - Autumn at Smith Lake, 10 a.m. Stories and activities at Water’s Edge Nature Center.

K/PACEDC law enforcement support lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Kossuth County Election Center, Algona. Not a public lunch.

Fifth Quarter for all youth in grades 7-12 following Algona home football game, First United Methodist Church.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Pumpkin Storytime by Algona Public Library, 10:30 a.m., Bode’s Moonlight Gardens, 2304 140th Ave., Algona.

Halloween hike at Water’s Edge Nature Center at Smith Lake, 7-8:30 p.m. Hikes leave every five to seven minutes.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Customer Service Workshop at Iowa Lakes Community College, 12-1:15 p.m., Algona campus. Free event. Register by Oct. 15 by calling 800-252-5664 or at iowalakes.edu/ce. It is sponsored by the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce, Iowa State University Extension - Kossuth County, and the Tietz Entrepreneurial Center at Iowa Lakes in Algona.

North Union Fall Concert, 6:30 p.m., Armstrong.

AHS Vocal Concert, 7:30 p.m., Wilcox PAC.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Algona Public Library coloring and conversation, 10 a.m. Coloring pages provided, use the library’s markers or pencils or take your own.

Moonlight Madness retail event, Algona, 5-7 p.m. Register at participating businesses for basket of prizes.

Algona Public Library Book Club discussion for October, 3 p.m., at the library. The book is “Killers of the Flower Moon – The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.

Stinson Prairie Arts Council Art Show Reception, at Algona Publishing, 5-7 p.m. Art on display through the last week of November during business hours.

Friday, Oct. 22

Algona Chamber ribbon cutting, The Gallery Etc., 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Autumnfest Craft Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Algona High School, Bishop Garrigan gym, Columbia Events Center.

Pumpkin Storytime by Algona Public Library, 10:30 a.m., Bode’s Moonlight Gardens, 2304 140th Ave., Algona.

All-State Music Auditions, TBA.

Used book sale by Algona American Association of University Women., Autumnfest Craft Show, 9-4 p.m., Algona High School. Call 515-295-5985 or 515-341-1997 if you have books to donate.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Jack o’ Lantern Lane pumpkin carving and viewing at Kossuth County Conservation Board maintenance facility at Smith Lake. Carving, 1-4 p.m. It is free. A drive-through to view the pumpkins is 7-8:30 p.m. that day with a $5 per carload fee.

Begin 10-digit dialing for all local calls.

National FFA Convention.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Deadline to submit new veterans photos for Kossuth County Advance Salute to Veterans, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Algona Public Library coloring and conversation, 10 a.m. Coloring pages provided, use the library’s markers or pencils or take your own.

Digital Design Challenge, 4 p.m., Algona Public Library, ages 11-18, learn and use coding skills.

Friday, Oct. 29

Algona Chamber ribbon cutting, Kemna Ford, 9:30 a.m.

Bishop Garrigan Fall Festival.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Pumpkin Storytime by Algona Public Library, 10:30 a.m., Bode’s Moonlight Gardens, 2304 140th Ave., Algona.

BGHS Quiz Bowl team at Ankeny Southview.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Algona trick-or-treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Algona Chamber annual Halloween Costume Parade, 5:15 p.m., dessed pets on a leash or in carriers welcome as well. Meet in front of the chamber office and parade to the trunk or treat.

First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat, 5-6:30 p.m. on Nebraska Street in front of the church.

Wesley trick-or-treat, 5-7 p.m.