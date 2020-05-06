Businesses feel impact, make adjustments

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some businesses have remained open throughout the last month, others have closed and then reopened, and still others haven’t reopened yet.

“The impact on our retail businesses has been tremendous,” said Vicki Mallory, executive director of the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce. “The majority are doing a great job of providing alternative methods for people to continue to patronize them, however, returning to some type of normalcy is a major unknown at this time.”

