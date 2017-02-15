Buscher Bros. stays in family

ALGONA — Buscher Bros. is staying in the family.

On Sept. 30, John Buscher, and his wife, Tammie, took over the operation on Main Street, from his cousin, Terry Buscher and his wife, Liz. Terry’s father, Dick and uncle, Gib started the business in 1955. Terry Buscher took over the operation in 1994.

“I’ve been here 20 years and I like this place,” John Buscher said. “My dad worked here and it would be nice to keep the business in the family.”

John Buscher enjoys dealing with the different customers that come in each day. He also enjoys the camper side of the operation. “We have a good crew of people working here and that makes it fun to work here,” he said.

Terry Buscher said he decided to get out of the business due to his health, as well as allowing him more opportunities to see his grandchildren and family grow up. “I plan on doing a little traveling; probably go where it is warm in the winter time,” he said.

When Terry Buscher came on board in 1979, the company was strictly dealing with farm equipment. The camper side came along in 1999.

